Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Won't return Monday
Leipsic (lower body) will not be available in Calgary on Monday.
Leipsic has now missed the last two contests after notching five points in his previous nine games. Though he doesn't have an official timetable to return, the 5-foot-10 winger will likely miss Tuesday's game in Edmonton as well.
More News
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Second two-point outing•
-
Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Scores goal in upset win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...