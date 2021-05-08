Lemieux scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Lemieux put the Kings ahead just 2:12 into the game, but Mikko Rantanen quickly responded for the Avalanche. The 25-year-old Lemieux has four goals, seven helpers, 62 PIM, 95 hits and 47 shots on net through 45 games between the Kings and the Rangers this season.