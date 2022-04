Lemieux notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Lemieux has picked up assists in each of the last two games, seeing a slightly larger role as the Kings rested their top-six forwards. The agitating winger ends the regular season with 13 points, 122 hits, 97 PIM, 65 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests. If he's in the lineup during the playoffs, he'll likely be confined to a fourth-line assignment.