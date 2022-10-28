Lemieux notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Lemieux logged his third assist of the season with a secondary helper on a Blake Lizotte goal. The 26-year-old Lemieux continues to provide more pain than scoring punch with 22 hits and 17 PIM in addition to 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through eight contests. Given his fairly replaceable skill set, he could be a healthy scratch on occasion, though the Kings likely value his toughness.