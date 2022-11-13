Lemieux (undisclosed) was injured in Saturday's game against Detroit, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Lemieux was unable to return to the contest after delivering a hit to Red Wings forward Adam Erne during the second period. "I think he's probably going to be out for a little while, but I can't give you any more than that," coach Todd McLellan said following the game. It doesn't sound like Lemieux will be available for Monday's matchup against Calgary.