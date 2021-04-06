Lemieux (not injury related) is expected to suit up Wednesday against the Coyotes, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Lemieux has missed the last five games while going through quarantine since he was acquired by the Kings. The 25-year-old has seven points and 65 hits through 31 games this season. He'll likely fill a bottom-six role when he first gets into the lineup.
More News
-
Kings' Brendan Lemieux: No longer in protocol•
-
Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Traded to Los Angeles•
-
Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Gets ball rolling Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Point drought hits 12 games•
-
Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Assists on both goals in OT loss•
-
Rangers' Brendan Lemieux: Picks up goal No. 1•