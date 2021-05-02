Lemieux scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Lemieux put the Kings on the board with his goal at 3:51 of the third period, but that only cut the deficit to 4-1. The 25-year-old forward has 10 points, 45 shots on net, 90 hits and 64 PIM in 42 contests between the Kings and the Rangers. His tally Saturday was his first goal as a King, but the fourth-liner shouldn't be expected to produce much offense.