Lemieux recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lemieux set up Austin Wagner's tally in the first period. The assist was Lemieux's first point in four games with his new team after he was traded to the Kings from the Rangers on March 27. The tough winger has eight points, 36 shots on net, 73 hits, 19 blocked shots and 59 PIM through 35 appearances overall.