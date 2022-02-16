Lemieux notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lemieux set up Arthur Kaliyev's first-period marker. The assist snapped Lemieux's 13-game point drought, during which he went minus-2 with 34 PIM, 24 hits and 19 shots on goal. The 25-year-old winger remains a low-scoring, physical presence on the fourth line with nine points, 88 hits, 77 PIM, 51 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 36 contests.