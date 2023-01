Lemieux has 12 PIM and 18 hits in four games since returning from a lower-body injury.

Lemieux's up to 46 PIM and 63 hits in 21 contests this season. He has no goals and only three assists in 2022-23 though, and Lemieux's been held off the scoresheet in his last 13 outings. The 26-year-old isn't expected to make significant offensive contributions going forward, especially given that he's averaged just 8:48 of ice time this season, but he still should continue to get plenty of hits and PIM.