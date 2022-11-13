Lemieux (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Lemieux was injured in Saturday's game against Detroit. His move to the IR list will sideline him for at least the next four games. Lemieux has three assists, 15 shots on goal and 42 hits in 15 games this season. In a corresponding move, the Kings brought up Lias Andersson from the minors Sunday.
