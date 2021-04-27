Lemieux recorded an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Lemieux had the secondary helper on a Mikey Anderson goal in the first period. Since Lemieux was traded from the Rangers, he has two assists in eight outings with the Kings. The physical winger is at nine points, 38 shots on net, 64 PIM, 82 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 39 games overall.