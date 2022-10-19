Lemieux registered an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Lemieux fed a pass to Matt Roy for a goal at 13:00 of the third period. The assist was Lemieux's second in four contests this season. The bruising winger has added 11 PIM, three shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating. He'll rarely player higher than the fourth line, so he's a non-factor for most fantasy managers given his limited skill set on offense.