Lemieux signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract extension with the Kings on Wednesday.

After not receiving a qualifying offer and becoming an unrestricted free agent, Lemieux has re-signed with LA at a slightly lower price tag. The 26-year-old winger drew into 50 games with the Kings last season, picking up eight goals, 13 points, 97 PIM and 122 hits while averaging 10:45 of ice time per contest. The 26-year-old winger will likely post similar numbers in 2022-23, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in most formats.