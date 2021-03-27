The Rangers traded Lemieux to the Rangers for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lemieux skated in a bottom-six role with the Rangers, generating seven points, 65 hits and 59 PIM across 31 games. The 25-year-old likely will play a similar role with the Kings. He may need to quarantine once he arrives in Los Angeles.