Dumoulin scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Dumoulin's first goal of the season snapped an eight-game point drought for the defenseman. The 34-year-old has mostly played in a bottom-four role this season. He's at 11 points, 48 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating over 50 appearances. Dumoulin would need a big surge on offense to get to the 20-point mark for the third time in four years.