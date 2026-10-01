Dumoulin scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Dumoulin tallied the first goal of the season for the Kings. The 35-year-old defenseman is hardly a regular on the scoresheet -- he was limited to two goals and 17 points across 82 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Dumoulin also doesn't add much in the way of hits, though he could bounce back from having just 89 blocked shots last year. Overall, he's not the type of blueliner most fantasy managers will need to roster this year.