Dumoulin logged two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Dumoulin has earned both of his multi-point efforts this season versus the Ducks. He's now at eight helpers, 38 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 20 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances. Dumoulin continues to see steady playing time for the Kings, but mainly in a bottom-four role without enough all-around production to make him intriguing in fantasy.