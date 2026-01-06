Dumoulin notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Dumoulin has a pair of two-assist games over his last five outings. Prior to that, he went 11 contests without a point. The 34-year-old defenseman has limited scoring potential, especially in a bottom-four role. He's up to 10 helpers, 41 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 41 appearances this season, giving him a chance to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in four years.