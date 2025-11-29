Dumoulin pocketed two assists with three blocked shots, one shot on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The veteran defender delivered his first multi-point performance of the season with helpers on a goal by Alex Laferriere in the first period and an Alex Turcotte marker in the third. Dumoulin had just one assist through the first 17 games of 2025-26, but he's picked up the pace a bit offensively over the last couple of weeks, contributing four assists in the past seven contests.