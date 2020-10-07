Faber was drafted 45th overall by the Kings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Faber's calling card is his mobility. He possesses the pure foot speed to eventually develop into an NHL regular at some point. Offensively, Faber tends to keep things simple. He's calm and composed and rarely makes mistakes with the puck. Faber's long-term upside is limited because he doesn't project as a power-play option down the road, but his steadiness is an asset at this point of the draft. One of the youngest players in the draft, Faber will stay home and attend the University of Minnesota this fall.