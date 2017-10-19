Kings' Brooks Laich: Finally lands deal
Laich agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Laich was with the Kings on a professional tryout during training camp and stayed around the team in hopes of securing a permanent deal. It took an injury to Jeff Carter (leg) for Los Angeles to make an offer to the center, who will mostly provide veteran depth, but could suit up on occasion.
