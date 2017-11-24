Kings' Brooks Laich: Waived by Kings
Laich was waived by the Kings on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of CBC reports.
Laich only managed one point and 10 shots through 12 games, and he had already been out of the lineup for a few tilts when this news arrived. The veteran signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Kings before the season, so nobody should be surprised here.
