Kings' Bulat Shafigullin: Russian winger off to Los Angeles
Shafigullin was drafted 82nd overall by the Kings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Shafigullin put up crazy numbers (20 goals, 36 points in 22 games) in the Russian junior league, although his production vanished (zero goals, two assists) in a brief 17-game KHL stint. Shafigullin's all-around offensive skill set is intriguing, but he remains an unknown long-term commodity as an 18-year-old. The Kings will almost certainly allow him to develop in the KHL for several seasons.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...