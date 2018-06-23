Kings' Bulat Shafigullin: Russian winger off to Los Angeles

Shafigullin was drafted 82nd overall by the Kings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Shafigullin put up crazy numbers (20 goals, 36 points in 22 games) in the Russian junior league, although his production vanished (zero goals, two assists) in a brief 17-game KHL stint. Shafigullin's all-around offensive skill set is intriguing, but he remains an unknown long-term commodity as an 18-year-old. The Kings will almost certainly allow him to develop in the KHL for several seasons.