Petersen gave up three goals on 24 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Petersen entered the game with less than five minutes left in the first period after Quick allowed three goals on eight shots. The 26-year-old Petersen wasn't terrible, but the damage was already done. His GAA rose to 2.74 with a .918 save percentage through 24 appearances. The road ahead isn't much easier -- the Kings visit the Avalanche for games Friday and Sunday.