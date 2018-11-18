Petersen will start Saturday's road game versus the Predators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Petersen started his first NHL game Friday night against the Blackhawks and was spectacular, allowing just one goal on 35 shots in the win. The Kings will put the 24-year-old back out there to complete back-to-back games, but this matchup against the Preds will be tougher, as they rank ninth in the league with 3.26 goals per game.