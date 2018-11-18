Kings' Cal Petersen: Back in crease Saturday
Petersen will start Saturday's road game versus the Predators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Petersen started his first NHL game Friday night against the Blackhawks and was spectacular, allowing just one goal on 35 shots in the win. The Kings will put the 24-year-old back out there to complete back-to-back games, but this matchup against the Preds will be tougher, as they rank ninth in the league with 3.26 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...