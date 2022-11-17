Petersen made 22 saves during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the host Oilers.

Petersen may have faced 23 shots, but the total could have been much, much higher. The 28-year-old netminder was aided significantly by his teammates, who combined to block 28 shots against the Oilers. When he was tested, Petersen came through, halting the extended point streaks for Leon Draisaitl (11 games) and Connor McDavid (10). The Oilers entered Wednesday fourth in the NHL with 3.69 goals per game. Petersen (5-2-0) backed the Oilers to their fifth win in six games.