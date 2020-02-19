Petersen gave up five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

It was a tough night for Petersen, who received little to no help from his teammates. Each of Winnipeg's first four goals came on an odd-man rush, while the fifth goal Peterson came via deflection. Petersen has allowed 11 goals over his first three starts behind a thin Los Angeles defensive corps that could soon take another hit with veteran Alec Martinez rumored to be on the move prior to Monday's trade deadline.