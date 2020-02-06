Petersen was called up from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

With Jack Campbell traded away to the Maple Leafs, Petersen will get his turn at the NHL level as Jonathan Quick's backup. Petersen has a 3.43 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 37 appearances with a middling Ontario team this year. Petersen will likely have a chance to show what he's got, but behind a poor Kings team, he's probably not going to help fantasy owners in 2019-20.