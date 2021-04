Petersen allowed three goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

The Kings gave Petersen a 2-0 lead to protect, but he couldn't make it stand. The 26-year-old lost his third straight start. He's at 8-14-4 with a 2.75 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 28 appearances overall. Given his recent struggles, Petersen is a risky fantasy option for managers trying to navigate a virtual playoff run.