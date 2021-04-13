Petersen allowed four goals on 41 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Petersen was spotted a 2-0 lead by the middle of the second period, but the Golden Knights hung four unanswered tallies on him. The 26-year-old dropped to 7-11-4 with his fourth straight regulation loss. He has a 2.70 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 23 appearances. Petersen and Jonathan Quick have alternated starts in the last seven games. Quick would be up next in the rotation for Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights.