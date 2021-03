Petersen has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and has joined the Kings in Colorado ahead of Friday night's game versus the Avalanche.

Petersen will be an option for Friday night's contest, but at this point it isn't clear if he'll be in the lineup against Colorado. The 26-year-old backstop has gone 4-4-4 while posting a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 13 appearances this season.