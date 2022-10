Petersen made 26 saves in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

It was a nice rebound for Petersen who only lasted one period against the Penguins during his last start. But let's be honest -- the Leafs played like a Ferrari that needed a tune-up, so it wasn't as tough an outing as it should have been. Petersen is now 3-1, but needs a few more solid outings to see his GAA and save percentage start to rebalance. He went into Saturday with a 4.97 GAA and .842 save percentage.