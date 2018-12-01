Kings' Cal Petersen: Continues to play well
Petersen allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.
The Flames finished off the Kings with two empty-net goals in the final minute. But in his first NHL season, Petersen has played very well, posting a 4-4-0 record and 2.41 GAA on a last-placed team. Even more impressively, he owns a .951 save percentage in the last three games. Owners can trust him despite the poor team around him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...