Petersen allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.

The Flames finished off the Kings with two empty-net goals in the final minute. But in his first NHL season, Petersen has played very well, posting a 4-4-0 record and 2.41 GAA on a last-placed team. Even more impressively, he owns a .951 save percentage in the last three games. Owners can trust him despite the poor team around him.