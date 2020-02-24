Kings' Cal Petersen: Decent effort in loss
Petersen yielded three goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.
Petersen was the unlucky goalie tasked with stopping Connor McDavid in the latter's return from a quadriceps injury. The 25-year-old goalie wasn't quite up to task. He dropped to 1-3-0 with a 3.53 GAA and an .897 save percentage in his first four starts this year. Those numbers aren't likely to improve much behind a poor Kings team -- only fantasy owners in deep formats will have much interest in acquiring Petersen.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.