Petersen yielded three goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

Petersen was the unlucky goalie tasked with stopping Connor McDavid in the latter's return from a quadriceps injury. The 25-year-old goalie wasn't quite up to task. He dropped to 1-3-0 with a 3.53 GAA and an .897 save percentage in his first four starts this year. Those numbers aren't likely to improve much behind a poor Kings team -- only fantasy owners in deep formats will have much interest in acquiring Petersen.