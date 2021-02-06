Petersen stopped 25 of 26 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Quick was blitzed early in the first period, but Petersen saw a higher shot volume over the better part of the last two periods. Petersen also played better, a trend that's become more apparent through the early weeks of the season. The 26-year-old netminder has a 1-3-0 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .935 save percentage. While the Kings aren't likely to get many wins regardless of who's in goal, Petersen could be the better goalie to roster in this tandem. Fantasy managers will want to monitor Petersen's performance and playing time going forward.