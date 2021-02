Petersen stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Petersen was on the hook for a 5-4 shootout loss in Tuesday's game, but he bounced back with an impressive win. The 26-year-old Petersen improved to 2-4-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .926 save percentage in eight outings. He's started three straight games over Jonathan Quick, so Petersen appears to be the hot hand in Los Angeles. Fantasy managers in need of a goalie should roster him, but wins may be hard to come by.