Petersen gave up four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Petersen had a poor outing despite a perfect first period, as the Sharks struck twice in each of the last two stanzas. The loss dropped Petersen's record to 6-7-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 18 outings. The Kings have a bit of time off before opening a two-game series in Vegas on Monday.