Petersen will patrol the crease for Friday's road matchup with Colorado, Zach Dooley of the Kings official site reports.

Petersen will return from a quick one-game absence while on the COVID-19 list. The 26-year-old is stuck in a three-game losing streak, posting a .854 save percentage and 4.14 GAA. He last faced the Avalanche on Jan. 19, allowing three goals on 24 shots in a loss.