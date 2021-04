Petersen will guard the cage for Monday's home contest against Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Petersen is stuck in a 1-4-0 skid over his last five games, recording a 3.28 GAA and .903 save percentage during that span. However, his lone win in that stretch was a March 31 win over Vegas. The 26-year-old is 2-1-0 with a 2.21 GAA and .944 save percentage in four appearances against the Golden Knights this season.