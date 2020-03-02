Petersen will guard the crease for Sunday's contest in Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Petersen is coming off his best outing of the season, allowing just one goal on 36 shots in a win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 26. The 25-year-old netminder has recorded a 3.02 GAA and .913 save percentage in five NHL appearances since being promoted from the minors in early February. He'll face a tough test on the road against a red-hot Golden Knights lineup.