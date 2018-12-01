Kings' Cal Petersen: Draws start versus Calgary
Petersen will defend the road crease in Friday's game versus the Flames, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Petersen has won his last two games and recorded a .961 save percentage between the contests. The 24-year-old has been a game-changing surprise for the Kings, and he'll look to keep up the stellar play against a division rival that's averaging 3.36 goals per game to rank ninth in the league.
