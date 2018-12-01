Petersen will defend the road crease in Friday's game versus the Flames, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Petersen has won his last two games and recorded a .961 save percentage between the contests. The 24-year-old has been a game-changing surprise for the Kings, and he'll look to keep up the stellar play against a division rival that's averaging 3.36 goals per game to rank ninth in the league.