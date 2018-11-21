Petersen will get the start in goal Wednesday versus Colorado, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

The Kings appear set to ride the youngster until Jonathan Quick returns. Petersen has played extremely well in his first taste of NHL action, going 2-1-0 in four starts while posting a 1.64 GAA and .951 save percentage. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old netminder will hope he can stifle an Avs team that ranks third in nightly scoring averaging 3.55 goals per game.