Petersen yielded six goals on 31 shots before being pulled in the third period of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Colorado.

The rookie netminder recorded his first career shutout against the Blues on Monday, but things quickly turned sour. Even with the brutal performance Wednesday, Petersen owns a 2.75 GAA and .922 save percentage, taking over No. 1 goalie duties while Jonathan Quick (knee) is out.