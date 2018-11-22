Kings' Cal Petersen: Drilled for six goals
Petersen yielded six goals on 31 shots before being pulled in the third period of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Colorado.
The rookie netminder recorded his first career shutout against the Blues on Monday, but things quickly turned sour. Even with the brutal performance Wednesday, Petersen owns a 2.75 GAA and .922 save percentage, taking over No. 1 goalie duties while Jonathan Quick (knee) is out.
