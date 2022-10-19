Petersen stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Petersen looked better in his second start of the year after allowing six goals to the Wild on Saturday. He kept the Kings in it by keeping the Predators off the board in the third period, allowing Matt Roy to tie the game with a pair of goals. In the shootout, Petersen stopped all three attempts to secure his second win in as many outings. He still hasn't looked all that confident, but he's getting the results that have been more elusive for Jonathan Quick in the early going. The Kings' road trip continues Thursday in Pittsburgh.