Kings' Cal Petersen: Excellent against Penguins
Petersen turned aside 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Petersen was tested often, but he was up to the task, with his shutout bid spoiled at 6:42 of the third period on a Bryan Rust goal. The 25-year-old goalie improved to 2-3-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .913 save percentage through five games. Petersen will likely get a number of chances to prove himself to head coach Todd McLellan, but it remains to be seen if the Iowa native can be trusted in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.