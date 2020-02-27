Play

Petersen turned aside 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Petersen was tested often, but he was up to the task, with his shutout bid spoiled at 6:42 of the third period on a Bryan Rust goal. The 25-year-old goalie improved to 2-3-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .913 save percentage through five games. Petersen will likely get a number of chances to prove himself to head coach Todd McLellan, but it remains to be seen if the Iowa native can be trusted in deeper fantasy formats.

