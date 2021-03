Petersen turned aside 44 of 45 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Petersen's performance would normally be good enough for a win, but his Kings teammates failed to score against Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer. The 26-year-old Petersen missed just one game while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He dropped to 4-5-4 with a 2.61 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 14 games. He'll likely continue to see the bulk of the starts with Jonathan Quick (upper body) out.