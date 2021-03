Petersen is slated to start Wednesday's road game versus the Ducks, NHL.com reports.

Jonathan Quick (upper body) is still out, so Petersen will make a second straight start. Troy Grosenick will serve as the backup. Petersen got roughed up in Monday's overtime loss to the Ducks, letting up six goals on 25 shots. Nevertheless, he still retains a .914 save percentage and a 4-4-4 record through 13 appearances.