Petersen yielded three goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Petersen was solid in two games versus the Avalanche, as he allowed only four goals on 85 shots. His team only scored once in the two-game set, leaving Petersen with two losses. The 26-year-old dipped to 4-6-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 15 appearances. The Kings return home to face the Blues on Monday and Wednesday.