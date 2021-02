Petersen will start in the road crease Sunday against the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Petersen entered Friday's game in relief of Jonathan Quick, steering away 25 of 26 shots in the process. The 26-year-old will get another crack at it Sunday. He's been fantastic so far, recording a .935 save percentage and a 2.18 GAA. However, the Kings' offensive support is flaky, so Petersen sports a mere 1-3-0 record.